Florida contractor shorted workers $19,000 in pay after OT pay violations, Labor says

A Palm Bay electrical contractor was found to have failed to pony up $19,642 in earned overtime pay after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation, the agency announced.

Cornelius Electrical Contractors owes that money to 13 employees, or $1,510.92 per worker.

Labor said Cornelius, registered in Florida and run by Michael Cornelius since 2005, didn’t count employees’ transportation time between jobs as time at work. Nor did the company count incentive pay when figuring in overtime rates.

“Travel time between job sites during the work day must be counted as work time,” said a statement from Wage and Hour Division District Director Wildalí De Jesús. “We encourage other employers to use this investigation as an opportunity to review their own pay practices, ensure they comply, and avoid violations like those in this case.”

Employers that find they’ve committed overtime or minimum wage violations can self-report through the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program.

For online information on how to file a complaint, go to the Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.