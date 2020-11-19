Tampa suspends fire chief, 2 others amid misconduct charges

Tampa's fire chief and two top assistants have been suspended over unspecified allegations of misconduct.

Fire Chief Nick LoCicero, Division Chief of Training Susan Tamme and Training Officer John Muralt were suspended Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

No details of the alleged misconduct were released.

“The City will conduct a fair, thorough and expeditious investigation to determine the facts of what took place,” Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement.

The city named Division Chief Barbara Tripp as interim fire chief.

LoCiero is a three-decade employee of the fire department and became chief two years ago.

LoCiero, Tamme and Muralt did not release any statement.