A man punched a woman with a pacemaker, Keys police say — then she had a cardiac crisis

A Florida Keys man was arrested on an aggravated battery charge after deputies say he punched a woman in the chest and may have damaged the pacemaker she was wearing.

The woman went into cardiac arrest while speaking with Monroe County sheriff’s deputies around 7 p.m. Friday.

The deputies performed CPR until medics took her to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, according to the sheriff’s office. Her condition on Monday was not immediately known.

Christopher Alan Costa, 56, who could not be reached for comment, was arrested that night and released the next day. It’s not immediately clear if he bonded out or was released with an order to appear before a judge.

According to the sheriff’s office, Costa hit the woman during a fight at the Captain Jax mobile home park at mile marker 103 in Key Largo over a woman who was previously banned from the park.

The woman, who the sheriff’s office did not name, experienced the heart emergency while deputies interviewed her about the fight.