Central Florida man fires on deputies, hit by return fire

The Associated Press

MULBERRY, Fla.

A man who fired at deputies in central Florida was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries on Monday, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man fired at deputies in Mulberry, Florida, with one deputy suffering a minor injury to his arm. The deputies returned fire, striking the man, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office provided no further details to local media early Monday.

