Couple found dead in water in South Florida

The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

South Florida authorities say a husband and wife were discovered floating in a canal separating Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Officials on Sunday identified the couple as Archer James Adams III and his wife, Paula Adams. Both were 76 years old.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agents discovered the bodies after responding to a report that there was an unoccupied boat floating at the south end of the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

The state agency didn’t say where the couple lived or whether foul play is suspected.

“This an ongoing investigation,” said Carol Lyn Parrish, a public information director for the agency.

  Comments  
