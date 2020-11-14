Tropical Storm Eta leaves beach erosion in Florida

Tropical Storm Eta left more than flooding across parts of Florida. The late season storm caused considerable beach erosion on the state's Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

“The shoreline is further back than I have seen since I’ve been here,” Dr. John Bishop, coastal management coordinator for Pinellas County, told Bay News 9.

Bishop said the storm caused substantial erosion to the area's beaches, especially on Pass-A-Grille Beach. He estimates that 500,000 cubic yards of sand were lost.

Pass-A-Grille is scheduled for beach re-nourishment in 2023, but many other beaches will have to wait.

“The rest of our beaches were just nourished in 2018 and they’re either on four or six year cycles,” Bishop said. “But this kind of damage might move things up a little faster.”