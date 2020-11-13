Rep. Matt Gaetz did more than like Tiffany Trump’s tweet. The Internet struck back

Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican, speaks during impeachment testimony by constitutional scholars before the House Judiciary Committee. Getty Images

Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz may be doing more of that in the future after he got slammed for his reaction to a post from Tiffany Trump.

The Florida congressman raised e-eyebrows on Wednesday when he responded positively to a tweet from President Donald Trump’s 27-year-old daughter.

Tiffany Trump posted a photo in which she was standing in a hallway in the White House wearing a red pants suit. The snap also appeared on the law school grad’s Instagram.

Gaetz responded to the tweet with a string of emojis: fire, a red heart, a heart eye happy face and a thumbs up sign.

Social media users were quick on the trigger, calling Gaetz’s response “weird,” “inappropriate,” “creepy” and “gross,” among other adjectives.

Someone asked, “He wants Trump to be his father in law?”

“Does this feel like a classy thing to be doing on the internet?” was another question.

As for Tiffany Trump, she appeared flattered, re-tweeting Gaetz’s response with her own emojis: an American flag, a heart and a smiley face.

Tiffany Trump, at last check, is still dating Lebanese scion Michael Boulous. The two were most recently together last month when Trump was celebrating her birthday at various Miami hot spots.

As for Gaetz’s romantic life, the 38-year-old Pensacola resident is apparently single, revealing in June that he is the primary caretaker for his ex’s younger brother Nestor, 19, whose mother died when he was 12.

Gaetz has referred to the Cuban native as his “son.”

Tiffany has never married and has zero kids.