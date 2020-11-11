VP Mike Pence won’t be taking a Florida vacation after all. There’s a good reason why

Vice President Mike Pence won’t be checking out seashells by the seashore, after all.

Pence has apparently canceled his planned trip to Sanibel, Florida. According to a Federal Aviation Administration advisory, Pence was expected to arrive Tuesday evening and stay through Saturday.

But the advisory was lifted, meaning the trip if off.

The Washington Post reports that the (likely much anticipated) vacation had to be canceled, or at least put off, so Pence can help his boss, President Donald Trump wage his war against alleged voter fraud.

But the weather looks terrible, so no big loss, as Hurricane Eta is brewing in the area, expected to make landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast sometime Thursday.

Pence knows the scenic island off of Fort Myers well, having visited various times over the years. The 61-year-old Indiana native and second lady Karen Pence often attend services at Sanibel Community Church.

Hurricane season ends after Nov. 30, and Florida shouldn’t have any storms if he re-books after Jan. 20, 2021.