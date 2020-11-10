Bradenton Herald Logo
Officials: Girl seriously injured by tram at state park

The Associated Press

SARASOTA, Fla.

A 3-year-old girl was seriously injured after being run over by a sightseeing tram at a Florida state park, authorities said.

The injury occurred Saturday afternoon at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

The girl and her parents were riding a trailer-tram pulled by a pickup truck on an unpaved trail at the park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The girl fell from the trailer and was run over by one of the tram’s tires, officials said. The girl was run over a second time when the driver reversed the vehicle to remove the girl.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital.

FHP didn't name the girl or the tram driver.

