He wanted lettuce on his Checkers sandwich. It didn’t end well, Florida police say

We all should be concerned with eating our veggies, but one Florida man took things to another level.

Henry Arce-Cabellero was arrested on Wednesday after having a tantrum in a Checkers drive-through lane in Largo, in the Tampa Bay region.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Largo Police Department responded to the fast-food restaurant after a disturbance call from employees.

The affidavit says Arce-Cabellero was “yelling and screaming” about the fact that “the store had no more lettuce for their sandwiches.”

The worker who took his order said that when the 49-year-old customer heard the news that the restaurant lacked lettuce, he began beating on the glass window, demanding his roughage.

This incident caused “fear for their safety,” said the report, and employees called police.

It is unclear what the suspect ordered, but a perusal of the Checkers menu shows various sandwiches are served with lettuce, such as the Big Buford and Classic Mother Cruncher.

Upon making contact with Arce-Cabellero, who was still in his car, officers found that the customer was “uncooperative” and denied getting boisterous.

Witnesses corroborated the employee’s account of what happened during the order.

Arce-Cabellero was charged with disorderly conduct in an establishment as well as resisting an officer without violence.

He posted $150 bail and was released from county jail on his own recognizance.