New Mexico woman arrested in Florida in grandfather’s death

The Associated Press

FORT SUMNER, N.M.

Authorities say a woman sought on suspicion of killing her grandfather in New Mexico has been arrested in Florida.

New Mexico State Police say Candy Jo Webb, 27, was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville, Florida on a warrant for first degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of her grandfather A.J. Harden.

Harden's remains were found Oct. 15 inside a tool chest at a property in Fort Sumner.

State Police agents believe Harden's granddaughter gave him the drugs Xanax and Ambien, then after he died concealed his remains in the chest and drove them to the property where they were found.

Webb was booked into custody in Florida and is awaiting extradition to New Mexico.

