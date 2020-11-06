Bradenton Herald Logo
Pickup truck hits, kills 1-year-old boy in parking lot

The Associated Press

HERNANDO, Fla.

A young boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck that was backing up in a parking lot on Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. Thursday in Hernando, which is in north Florida, troopers said in a report.

The 49-year-old woman was backing up the truck when she hit the 1-year-old, the report said. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The names of the boy and the woman were not released by the agency under Florida's voter-approved amendment designed to protect crime victims.

The report did not say whether the woman will be charged.

