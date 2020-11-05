Man arrested in threats to kill Trump backers, including DeSantis and Rubio, police say

Police in Florida have arrested a 61-year-old man who they say made online threats to kill supporters of President Donald Trump, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

Richard Szala was arrested early Wednesday after police received information that Szala was leaving YouTube comments threatening to shoot and kill Trump supporters and his neighbor, Clearwater police said.

Besides threatening Florida’s governor and Rubio and Scott, Szala also made threats to kill U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Clearwater Lt. Michael Walek said Thursday.

Also on the list: Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, according to Bay News 9.

Szala’s IP address was traced to his Clearwater home, WTSP reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When Szala was taken into custody, he confessed to making the online threats but told investigators he didn’t mean it and that he was just frustrated with the Republican party, Walek said.

Walek said that Clearwater police take threats seriously, and that they found enough cause to arrest Szala.

Szala, who is registered to vote as a Democrat, was arrested and charged with making a false report for threatening to use a gun in a violent manner. He was released later Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.

According to court records, he does not have an attorney.

The FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were also involved in the investigation.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

This article will be updated.