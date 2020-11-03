A toddler is missing. He might’ve been taken by a Florida woman with blue hair, cops say

Kaylee Maurer FDLE

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Child Alert says a 20-year-old woman with blue hair and numerous tattoos might have taken a 1-year-old boy from the Land O’ Lakes area.

The woman is blue-eyed Kaylee Maurer, five-foot-seven, 175 pounds, and she might be driving a black 2016 Nissan Versa with Florida license plate LRFT56. The toddler is Giovanni Oquendo, who answers to “Gio.” He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Giovanni Oquendo FDLE

Gio was last seen Saturday in the 3000 block of Parkway Boulevard wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts, tennis shoes that light up and have “Paw Patrol” cartoon characters.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts should call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-5878 or call 911.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER