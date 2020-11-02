Florida
Man douses girlfriend in accelerant and uses cigarette to light her on fire, cops say
A North Lauderdale man was in custody Monday evening after detectives say he doused his girlfriend in an accelerant and then used a cigarette to light her on fire, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Noe Jimenez-Cortes, 40, is facing charges including attempted murder.
Deputies were called to the area near the 4300 block of Northwest 54th Street in North Lauderdale for a “suspicious incident” at around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
“When deputies arrived, they located an adult female who stated that she was intentionally set on fire by her boyfriend, Noe Jimenez-Cortes,” BSO said in a news release.
Jimenez-Cortes took off. The unidentified woman, who was critically injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital, BSO said.
“The preliminary investigation reveals that Jimenez-Cortes poured an accelerant on the victim’s body and ignited the fire with a cigarette,” BSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Rausch at 954-321-4234 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
