Man douses girlfriend in accelerant and uses cigarette to light her on fire, cops say

A North Lauderdale man was in custody Monday evening after detectives say he doused his girlfriend in an accelerant and then used a cigarette to light her on fire, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Noe Jimenez-Cortes, 40, is facing charges including attempted murder.

Deputies were called to the area near the 4300 block of Northwest 54th Street in North Lauderdale for a “suspicious incident” at around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

“When deputies arrived, they located an adult female who stated that she was intentionally set on fire by her boyfriend, Noe Jimenez-Cortes,” BSO said in a news release.

Jimenez-Cortes took off. The unidentified woman, who was critically injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital, BSO said.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that Jimenez-Cortes poured an accelerant on the victim’s body and ignited the fire with a cigarette,” BSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Rausch at 954-321-4234 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

