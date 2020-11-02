He sent a text to his girlfriend, and then a Florida sheriff’s K-9 unit took him down

Text messaging tlong@newsobserver.com

A Florida woman received a threatening text. Now the Florida man who sent it was arrested in a brutal take-down.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Wade Griffin was arrested after they said he sent an alarming cellphone message to the mother of his young daughter.

Early Wednesday morning, Pasco sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic battery call, where a male was reportedly battering a female victim in the head.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the suspect, who has a lengthy rap sheet, had also been sending texts threatening the woman, his live-in girlfriend of three years.

One read, “I’m gonna kill you. I promise,” according to the complaint.

Hours later, several deputies, including K-9 units, located the suspect, who took off when they attempted to make contact with him in his yard.

In video posted to PCSO’s Facebook page, a K-9 unit can be seen running in a wooded area after Griffin and then tackling the suspect to the ground. There is a language warning on the video.

“Get him, buddy!” yells a deputy.

“Get your dog off of me!” yells Griffin.

During arrest, deputies say he admitted pressing send on the message with “the intent she would view it.”

The 29-year-old Washington native was taken to the Pasco County Detention Center without incident on a battery charge. The woman was granted a no-contact order.

“We wish to remind our community that domestic violence is unacceptable and if you or someone you know are the victim of domestic violence, there is help,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

The agency also provided a link to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Victim Resource Booklet, with available resources in your community as well as your rights under law.