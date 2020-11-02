Bradenton Herald Logo
Teen boat pilot charged in crash that kills 16-year-old

The Associated Press

INDIAN SHORES, Fla.

A Florida teenager is facing a criminal charge after deputies say a boat he was piloting crashed into a channel marker, killing a 16-year-old girl.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the crash happened early Sunday after a group of teens left a Halloween party.

The 16-year-old pilot had been drinking at the party, but did not appear impaired, Gualtieri said. The crash threw seven teens into the water. Rachel Herring apparently drowned, the sheriff said. The others were rescued and did not suffer serious injuries.

The pilot has been charged with vessel homicide.

