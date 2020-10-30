Want to have a party at your Airbnb for Halloween? The company has a warning about that

Airbnb is getting serious about Florida house parties planned for this weekend. As in, don’t have any. Not on their watch, anyway.

The San Francisco-based vacation rental marketplace issued a reminder ahead of Halloween on Saturday.

Need we remind you, too? Parties are banned in all Florida listings. Yes, banned.

If you want to get smart, and try to sneak in a few friends for a trick-or-treat-style gathering, the company may take legal action.

In a statement, Airbnb said it is also prohibiting one-night reservations over the festive fall weekend “to strengthen our hosts’ protection against parties amid concerns about a second wave of the pandemic.”

The company adds that “this initiative will disrupt” many people’s entertainment plans, but that’s too bad. “This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in,” it said.

Guests who have reservations of two-plus days (as in both Friday and Saturday nights) this weekend have already been required to attest they understand they may be subject to removal from the premises or even get sued if they violate Airbnb’s rules on parties. That doesn’t sound like much fun.

This reminder comes on the heels of the company announcing a global house party ban in August and initiating a crackdown on gatherings in Florida in August, suspending or removing 40 listings in the process.

