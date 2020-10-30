‘I’m getting my money!’ Florida shopper denied refund returns with a crowbar, cops say

A Florida shopper wouldn’t take no for an answer, and things got a little out of hand.

According to a police report from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Dahianna Serraty caused a scene at a Spectrum cable TV and cell[phone store in Orange City during lunchtime Tuesday. But the melee had nothing to do with masks.

The sheriff’s office complaint says that the 34-year-old customer demanded a refund for an unknown item or service, but workers told her that the credit had already been applied and the account closed.

This news apparently upset Serraty, who left the store and returned a little later to demand a refund again from a different worker. The customer was denied again, and she exited.

The third time the suspect entered the store she came back with a “long silver metal object,” which turned out to be a crowbar, according to the affidavit.

Wielding the tool, Serraty went over to a cash register and attempted to pry it open, unsuccessfully. But the second cash register was the charm, said the police report.

“Where’s my money? I’m getting my money!” she yelled inside the store, employees told officers, according to the complaint.

She was caught on surveillance video prying open the registers and ultimately grabbing a handful of cash from a drawer. The amount was unspecified.

Deputies later tracked the defendant down after an eagle-eyed Spectrum worker jotted down her license plate.

Serraty was arrested on charges of robbery with a weapon, criminal mischief and petit theft. She was released from the Volusia County Jail on $10,000 bond.

