She fell in the kitchen at her Florida home. Two weeks later, this beauty queen is gone

Leanza Cornett
Leanza Cornett Getty Images file

The night of Oct. 12 was like any other for former beauty queen Leanza Cornett, according to her roommate, Sue Roberts.

Miss America 1993 was in her kitchen at her Jacksonville home when she accidentally fell, Roberts wrote on the Facebook page called “Leanza Cornett’s Circle of Love.” The page was for the 49-year-old beauty queen’s friends as well as employees at Walt Disney World, where Cornett had played Ariel in the live-action “Voyage of the Little Mermaid” show in the early ’90s.

From Sue Roberts:Dear Mermaids, Muppets, Puppets and Crew...It is with a heavy heart I need to share with you that...

Posted by Leanza Cornett's Circle of Love on Friday, October 16, 2020

In the Oct. 16 update, Roberts explained that the divorced mother of two had undergone surgery to stop the bleeding in her brain after “an enormous blow to the back of her head.” For days, Cornett lingered in ICU at an area hospital, where her condition worsened, Roberts reported.

“A fall in the kitchen,” Roberts wrote. “I am a self-proclaimed dork and have fallen a million times in my house. Accidents happen. I’m saying this because I think all of us need to just hug each other a little tighter and love each other a little longer.”

It is with great sadness the Miss America Organization relays the news our beloved Miss America and friend, Leanza Cornett, has passed away. Leanza had a bright, beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you. We are devastated by this sudden loss in our Miss America family and we are deeply sorry for her family and close friends for their loss. At the moment, we do not have any further information regarding a service for Leanza and we ask that you respect her family during this difficult time. Hold on tight to those you love today. Time is certainly precious. With love, The MAO Team

The Miss America Organization announced the former Miss Florida’s death on Instagram.

“Leanza had a bright, beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious,” said the tribute. “We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you. We are devastated by this sudden loss in our Miss America family and we are deeply sorry for her family and close friends for their loss.”

After her reign ended, Cornett went on to have a career in television, including gigs on “Entertainment Tonight,” “Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire?” and DIY Network’s “On The Block.”

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of my ex-wife , Leanza the mother to our two extraordinary sons Kai and Avery. We will always remember the wonderful times shared during her short time here on earth. I find comfort knowing Kai and Avery will forever have the best guardian angel watching over them as they navigate life’s path. I ask that you please keep them as well as Leanza’s parents and her family in your prayers.

Cornett is survived by her two sons, Kai, 18, and Avery, 16.

“I find comfort knowing Kai and Avery will forever have the best guardian angel watching over them as they navigate life’s path,” wrote her ex-husband, entertainment journalist Mark Steines, on Instagram. “We will always remember the wonderful times shared during her short time here on earth.”

