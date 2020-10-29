A South Florida driver checked under the hood of his Mustang. He found a giant python.

The driver of a Ford Mustang in Dania Beach checked under the hood of the car and found a 10-foot Burmese python.

The driver called officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife and Conservation Commission, who removed the reptile.

The FWC was not immediately available to answer questions about the incident, but it is likely the officers killed the snake because it is an invasive species that preys on native mammals, birds and other reptiles.

The state and federal government has been trying to eliminate them from South Florida for decades. They were introduced to the local environment largely by pet owners who released them into the wild after they grew too big to care for.

The pythons took to the tropical climate, and they are both voracious eaters and breeders.

“We rely on reports from the public to help us quickly respond and remove these species,” the FWC wrote in a press release.

Burmese pythons and other invasive species findings can be called into FWC’s hotline at 888-483-4681.

