2 security guards shot outside West Palm Beach strip club

The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Two security guards were shot and injured outside a strip club in West Palm Beach early Thursday, police said.

A disturbance inside Rain Gentlemen's Club led to the shooting, which happened around 4:30 a.m., West Palm Beach police said.

Police said the guards were taken to the hospital and their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The gunman fled and an investigation is underway, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

