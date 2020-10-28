He was drunk and fighting with his girlfriend. Then out came the pumpkin, police say

A common autumn and Halloween decoration was used as a weapon in Largo, Florida.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 2 a.m. Monday.

The subject, later identified as Nathan Garisto, was “heavily intoxicated while engaged in a verbal argument with his girlfriend, the victim,” read the complaint.

The victim told deputies she repeatedly asked Garisto to leave the home, but was ignored.

During their argument, the defendant picked up a pumpkin and threw it at her — its “insides,” including pulp and seeds — splattering all over her. Despite the mess, there were no further injuries to the victim, deputies said.

Garisto admitted to throwing the pumpkin, but said he directed the popular winter squash toward the sliding doors, not toward his 29-year-old girlfriend.

The 26-year-old suspect was arrested on domestic battery charges and the victim was granted a restraining order.

He was released on a $1,000 bond and ordered to wear an alcohol monitor.