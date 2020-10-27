Millions of gloves meant for hospitals were stolen in Broward County. Cameras recorded it

More than a million dollars worth of medical gloves meant for hospitals across Florida, Ohio and Illinois were stolen from a Medgluv warehouse in Broward County, a company official said.

Cameras recorded the theft around 11 p.m. Sunday at Medgluv’s warehouse in the area of Northwest 41st Street and Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. Medgluv is a medical glove supplier for the nationwide healthcare industry, according to its website.

Surveillance video shows a white pickup truck and a tractor trailer pulling up next to the shipping container that was storing the personal protective equipment. A man and another person who is wearing a hoodie get out of the trucks and are seen loading the container onto the tractor trailer.

They then drove off, taking five million gloves with them, said Medgluv’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing Richard Grimes in an email to the Miami Herald on Tuesday. The theft took only a few minutes. Grimes said no other items were stolen.

“We’ve had hospitals asking for this product on a daily basis waiting for this to arrive,” Grimes told The Associated Press. “It’s heartbreaking in so many different ways.”

The gloves had arrived from Malaysia last Friday and were supposed to be distributed to hospitals Monday, according to WSVN.

“After 20 years, this is the first time I’ve ever seen medical product being stolen in this environment,” Grimes told WSVN, “and this is all personal protective equipment for our first responders.”

Medgluv said it reported the theft to the FBI. Police and federal officials are investigating because the exam gloves were federally registered, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Grimes is asking anyone who might recognize the men in the footage to contact police.