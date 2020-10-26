Why did a ‘disgusting’ thing emerge from the school tater tots? Blame it on the ketchup

Cafeteria school food dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com

As if kids going back to school don’t have enough to worry about these days.

A bunch of students from Middleburg High School in Middleburg, Florida, were grossed out to the max last Thursday at lunchtime, News4Jax first reported.

In a six-second video provided to the station, a tiny beige maggot is seen wiggling out from under a bunch of tater tots onto a tray.

“It was disgusting,” a student told the station, with her voice disguised.

The Clay County School District acknowledged the incident and released a statement to the Miami Herald saying that the cause of the infestation was open ketchup packets: “Several packets inside a box of pre-packaged ketchup had exploded at the bottom of the box, which attracted the fly larvae in the first place,” according to an email on Monday.

The cafeteria has since been thoroughly cleaned and all tainted food discarded.

“Clay County District Schools follows all food and sanitation guidelines from the Florida Department of Health and all facilities are updated on all inspections,” the statement concluded. “This was an isolated incident and the District has not experienced any other issues like this.”