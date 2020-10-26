Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida

Agency: Florida driving school provided correct exam answers

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A Florida driving school was suspended after investigators said it was providing correct answers to people taking a written driver license test, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced Monday.

Universal Driving School in Oakland Park charged undercover investigators at least $400 to take the exam and then ensured that they'd pass it, the agency said in a news release.

“It is deeply concerning that this third-party administrator would willfully aid in placing individuals who have not been properly tested on our state roadways,” said department Executive Director Terry Rhodes. “The knowledge exam is in place to ensure all drivers possess the skills and proficiency to use the roads safely; any attempt to circumvent it will not be tolerated.”

The driving school also sold investigators the Alcohol Drug Accident Prevention Training certificates even though they did not take the four-hour course required to receive them.

A phone message left for Universal Driving School seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Florida

Seminole County deputy hits, kills woman standing in road

October 26, 2020 10:50 AM

Florida

Florida police chief dies in single-engine plane crash

October 26, 2020 8:33 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service