Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida

He ripped the assistance money out of her hand, and then he ate it, Florida police say

They say finder’s keepers. Not sure what they would say about this incident in Central Florida.

According to a police report from the Gainesville Police Department, Kadisha Grant was receiving money from a “third party” outside a homeless resource center in Gainseville on Thursday and it went all strangely wrong.

The complaint says the victim was receiving cash outside Grace Marketplace, a homeless resource shelter that has a cafe, culinary training center and clothing closet, at around 10:15 am.

After Grant was given $5 in cash, the defendant, Henry Chambers Jr., snatched it out of her hand, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim stated she felt fearful when he took the money and began to verbally threaten her, the report said. Chambers walked away from the woman telling her he “would die” before he gave it back. Then the 60-year-old Florida man put the $5 in his mouth, chewed it and swallowed.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A witness confirmed the incident was as described.

According to court records, Chambers was charged with felony robbery by sudden snatching and booked into the Alachua County Jail.

A call to Grace Marketplace about the circumstances of the monetary transaction went unanswered Monday.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Florida

Florida police chief dies in single-engine plane crash

October 26, 2020 8:33 AM

Health News

Miami Beach commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

October 26, 2020 7:39 AM

Florida

Pastor sued over fake porn images aimed at young woman

October 26, 2020 4:13 AM

Florida

Florida police chief piloting plane killed in crash

October 25, 2020 9:15 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service