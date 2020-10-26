Pastor sued over fake porn images aimed at young woman

A Florida pastor is being sued by a teenager who claims fake pornographic images of her were posted online from a computer in the pastor's home.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that the lawsuit is against Pastor Jason B. Lane and his church, the Skyway Community Chapel. It claims the teenager, a high school student at the time, has suffered shame, embarrassment, emotional pain and suffering because of the incident.

The lawsuit was filed after the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office could not produce enough evidence for criminal charges. Authorities said they could not establish who actually posted the images on the computer in the pastor's house because multiple people had access to the internet address.

Attorney Rebecca Brownell, who represents Lane and Skyway Community Chapel, declined to comment on the case.

The lawsuit claims the girl was threatened with blackmail if she did not provide real nude photos of herself and later sent the doctored images of her to others at her high school.

The girl has undergone psychiatric care and has been prescribed antidepressants and antianxiety medication that she takes daily, the complaint stated.