Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida

Student pilot among crew that died in Navy crash in Alabama

The Associated Press

FOLEY, Ala.

The two crew members who died when a U.S. Navy training plane out of Florida crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood were an instructor pilot and a student aviator, the Navy said Saturday.

The two-person crew, whose names were not immediately released, were on a routine training flight Friday out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, Zach Harrell, spokesman for Commander, Naval Air Forces, said.

Navy investigators were at the scene. They were seeking any photos or video of the aircraft in flight, WALA-TV reported.

A photo shows smoke billowing from a home and at least two vehicles in the subdivision in Foley, Alabama on the Gulf Coast where the T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. Friday. No one on the ground was injured.

Staff and kids at a nearby school were still on campus in an after-school program, Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler told WALA-TV, calling the crash “a little too close for comfort.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Business

Disney workers lose jobs, free college education vanishes

October 24, 2020 3:01 AM

Technology

Thousands of Florida students lack online learning equipment

October 24, 2020 3:01 AM

Florida

Michelle Obama, Wynwood group unveil digital voting murals

October 24, 2020 3:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service