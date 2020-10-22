Bradenton Herald Logo
Former Florida cop awarded a medal for valor in 2015 gets prison for child porn in 2020

Along with his St. Petersburg Police Department Medal of Valor, Matthew Enhoffer had 398 photos and videos of child pornography and 293 pieces of child erotica. The latter earned Enhoffer an eight-year prison sentence, time handed to him Wednesday in Tampa federal court.

Enhoffer was looking at anywhere from 5 to 20 years after pleading guilty in February to child porn possession and distribution.

Until this, Enhoffer was best known as the officer who shot and killed 18-year-old Austin Lee Goodner after, officers say, Goodner fired on them when they wanted to talk to him about another shooting. According to the Tampa Bay Times’ reporting of the officers’ account of the May 17, 2015, incident, Goodner hit one officer in the leg before being fatally shot by Enhoffer.

According to Enhoffer’s admission of guilt, a July 2019 CyberTip that social media account “thehoff727” had uploaded two pieces of child porn eventually brought Homeland Security Investigations to Enhoffer’s door with a search warrant. They said they found a child pornography collection, including children forced to endure sex, on Enhoffer’s laptops, desktop computer, iPad and iPhone.

David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal's domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news.
