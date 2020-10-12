They broke up. So a Florida man posted sex videos of her online, Keys police say

A Miami Lakes man dealt with a breakup by posting a sex video of his ex-girlfriend on internet porn sites and sending it to her ex-boyfriend in Russia, police said.

Eduardo Alberto Montadas, 56, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of sexual cyberharassment and booked into the Monroe County jail on Plantation Key.

He was released Friday after posting a $15,000 bond.

The ex-girlfriend reported to police on Sept. 1 that Montadas, her boyfriend for three years, had posted videos of her on the porn website XHamster, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The videos were also posted on XHamster’s sub-sites, police said.

She learned the videos were online when she received explicit Facebook messages. One told her to Google her name.

When she did, she found a video he shot of her having sex with two other men on the site. Under the username Eddy7275, 12 videos had been posted.

She “identified herself in the videos,” police wrote.

She told police she did not give Montadas permission to post videos of her sexual encounters online and believed they were recorded only for him to view.

The woman said she allowed Montadas to post a photo of her on “swinger websites,” but she was fully clothed in the photo and not engaged in any sex act, police reported.

Montadas told police he believed all sex encounters he filmed of his ex were done so with the understanding they would be shared on swinger websites.

Police said Montadas said he sent videos to his ex’s ex-boyfriend in Russia to help with a child custody case. He wanted the judge to see what kind of person she is, he said, police reported.

He also said his ex had access to the online accounts and herself had posted videos. The woman said she didn’t have access to the accounts and never posted any sex videos.

Montadas was in Monroe County when the videos were sent, police said.