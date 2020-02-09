Eight coronavirus cases over two days on one ship while another cruises for a port

Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess remains quarantined to Japan after eight passengers with coronavirus were pulled off over two days while Holland America’s Westerdam cruises east Asian waters looking for a port.

Both cruise companies are owned by Miami-based Carnival Corporation.

Meanwhile, Saturday, Royal Caribbean said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came up negative for coronavirus in the four passengers disembarked Friday from Anthem of the Seas.

The World Health Organization’s Sunday update says there have been 37,558 confirmed cases of this coronavirus (2019-nCoV) worldwide with 813 deaths, of which 37,251 and 812, respectively, are in China. The other 307 cases and one death are spread among 24 countries. As for the United States, the CDC says there are 12 confirmed cases among six states with tests on another 100 people pending.

Royal Caribbean Cruises isn’t boarding anyone who has traveled from, to or through China, Hong Kong or Macau in the past 15 days, holds a passport for any of the above; or has come in close contact (defined by the CDC as 6 feet) with anyone from those places in the last 15 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line also is banning China, Hong King and Macau passport holders, exceptions granted for U.S. green card holders with itineraries that start and end in a U.S. port. NCL’s ban includes those who have touched terra firma or an airport terminal in any of the three places within the previous 30 days.

Holland America was referring to its situation with the Westerdam but could’ve been any cruise line with its statement that “this is a very dynamic situation as we continue to manage around evolving and changing restrictions in the region.”

The Westerdam was supposed to sail into three Japanese ports over four days, but instead is, Holland America said, “sailing on a southwesterly course off the coast of Taiwan to best position the ship to access potential port locations where we can disembark our guests.

“We are evaluating several options and working with different governments for a swift resolution.”

It says the ship has enough fuel and food to complete the cruise, which is scheduled to end in Shanghai, Saturday morning at 8 a.m. (7 p.m. Friday, in the U.S. Eastern time zone).

Japan’s been dealing with the Diamond Princess, which is quarantined until Feb. 19. Besides the eight passengers with coronavirus, one of which was a U.S. citizen, and one of which was a Chinese citizen, 10 other passengers were taken off the ship for other medical issues.

Japan’s Ministry of Health has sent doctors, nurses, medication and 7,000 protective face masks onto the ship. Some of the additional meds are to address what Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said has been 2,000 requests for medication.

This level of stress coating a ruined vacation creates a hard shell that can blast into passengers’ mental health.

“Telephone access has been arranged for guests experiencing mental stress with trained counselors who can provide support,” Princess Cruises said. “Both English and Japanese-speaking counselors are available, and guests can call directly from their staterooms.”

The cruise line says it’s also added more TV satellite channels and over 50 movies in various languages.