Florida man jumped overboard from Royal Caribbean ship and dropped 177 feet, reports say

Local authorities join the U.S. Coast Guard on the search of a person who reportedly went overboard from a Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas cruise ship just off Puerto Rico’s north shore, in San Juan, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. AP

A Florida man went overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship Wednesday night, according to reports. The U.S. Coast Guard found his body.

The man was a passenger on the Oasis of the Seas, Royal Caribbean said. He was on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean excursion, which made stops in Miami, San Juan, Haiti and St. Thomas.

Security footage shows the man intentionally went overboard. Royal Caribbean said they are working with authorities on their death investigation.

“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the cruise ship company said in a statement.

Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Associated Press that the ship was in San Juan Bay when the event occurred.

David Begnaud, a CBS News reporter, tweeted early Thursday morning that Coast Guard said video shows the 46-year-old man made a clean jump from the 10-story deck and dropped 177 feet. The man was from Naples and his body was recovered by divers.

UPDATE: @USCG says surveillance video shows "a clean jump" by a 46yo man from Naples, FL., who dropped 177 feet, from the 10 story deck of @RoyalCarribean's 'Oasis of the Seas', last night, while the ship was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Divers recovered the mans body. pic.twitter.com/vbUWaorB3k — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 23, 2020

EFE, a Spanish news wire, reported Andrew Campbell was the man who went overboard and that he was a Canadian tourist.