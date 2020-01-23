Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida

Florida man jumped overboard from Royal Caribbean ship and dropped 177 feet, reports say

Local authorities join the U.S. Coast Guard on the search of a person who reportedly went overboard from a Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas cruise ship just off Puerto Rico’s north shore, in San Juan, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Local authorities join the U.S. Coast Guard on the search of a person who reportedly went overboard from a Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas cruise ship just off Puerto Rico’s north shore, in San Juan, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Carlos Giusti AP

A Florida man went overboard from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship Wednesday night, according to reports. The U.S. Coast Guard found his body.

The man was a passenger on the Oasis of the Seas, Royal Caribbean said. He was on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean excursion, which made stops in Miami, San Juan, Haiti and St. Thomas.

Security footage shows the man intentionally went overboard. Royal Caribbean said they are working with authorities on their death investigation.

“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the cruise ship company said in a statement.

Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Associated Press that the ship was in San Juan Bay when the event occurred.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

David Begnaud, a CBS News reporter, tweeted early Thursday morning that Coast Guard said video shows the 46-year-old man made a clean jump from the 10-story deck and dropped 177 feet. The man was from Naples and his body was recovered by divers.

EFE, a Spanish news wire, reported Andrew Campbell was the man who went overboard and that he was a Canadian tourist.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service