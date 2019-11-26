13-year-old stabs his grandma to death, police say. He’s never been in trouble before

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday for stabbing his 56-year-old grandmother to death, St. Petersburg police said. St. Petersburg Police Department

A 13-year-old boy stabbed his grandmother to death in her St. Petersburg home early Monday morning as his 12-year-old half-brother was asleep in the house, police said.

The two boys were having a sleep-over at Grandma Gloria Davis’ home when things took a violent turn.

Just after 3:30 a.m., the 12-year-old was awakened by his half-brother’s screams and loud noises coming from the kitchen, St. Petersburg police said.

The boy found the 13-year-old covered in blood with lacerations on his hands and red marks on his body, police officers said. The 13-year-old told his half-brother he had “done something bad” and not to call 911 as he needed time to think. He advised they wait for morning to make the call.

Ten minutes later, police were at the home.

Officers found Davis, 56, dead with multiple stab wounds. Her 13-year-old grandson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the boy goes to Dunedin Highland Middle School and has no history of disciplinary problems. The boy had never gotten into trouble, police said.

“It’s quite the mystery,” said Sandra Bentil, the St. Petersburg police spokeswoman. “This is a very unique case. It’s not every day you get a 13-year-old being charged with murder.”

Police are still investigating and do not yet know what the boy’s motive was or what led to the stabbing.

Felicia Kennedy, who said Davis was her cousin, told the Tampa Bay Times that Davis was a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier for nearly 20 years.

“She was just beautiful inside and out,” Kennedy told the Times. “It’s a shock. It’s just shocking.”