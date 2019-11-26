Half-naked Florida man smears something sweet and fecal in elementary school, cops say

Cake frosting spread across elementary school desks and chairs. Frosting footprints dotting the room.

Then there was the poop. It covered a TV remote control and a child’s shirt.

This wasn’t a rabid raccoon that got into what he wasn’t supposed to have, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on Friday arrested the human they believe to be behind the mess: 25-year-old Christian Shay, on Friday. The break-in happened three months ago.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

On Aug. 25, Shay broke into Bear Lake Elementary School with his “sexual organs” on full display, deputies said. Surveillance footage recorded Shay clad in a University of Florida Gator shirt and no pants or underwear.

The next day, deputies found the mess he made.

He went to work on a cake that was in one of the rooms, leaving parts of it all over the place. Deputies found cake frosting spread across the floor, the teacher’s desk, chairs and drawers. Bare frosting footprints also decorated the room.

In one classroom, there was a black stapler placed in a toilet, deputies said. In the bathroom a television remote was covered in frosting and what deputies believe to be poop. Inside the trash can of one of the elementary rooms was an opened cake container and a child’s sweatshirt covered in frosting and poop.

A deputy also found solid men’s underwear hanging from one of the school’s buildings.

When deputies spoke to Shay on Friday they say he admitted to being the half-naked frosting-covered burglar. He also said that he did all that because he had ingesting a marijuana blunt that had been laced.

He was charged with damaging property, burglary of a structure, petit theft, indecent exposure of sexual organs and nuisance injurious to health.