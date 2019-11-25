Human remains found in Alabama were identified as missing Florida 5-year-old

5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing Nov. 6, 2019. On Nov. 25, 2019, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that remains found in Alabama were those of Taylor Williams. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that human remains found in Alabama earlier this month belonged to missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

“We remain committed to working to bring justice for her,” T.K. Waters, the chief of investigations for the sheriff’s office, said during a news conference to give an update on the case.

Waters said DNA was used to determine that remains found Nov. 12 in a wooded area between the cities of Liden and Demopolis in Alabama belonged to Taylor.

On Nov. 6, Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, reported the child missing to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. An Amber Alert was issued that day for the child. Waters said the alert was officially canceled Monday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Williams originally told deputies the girl was last seen in her bed around midnight wearing a purple shirt and pink pajamas.

The next day, the sheriff’s office said Williams had stopped cooperating. Detectives saw inconsistencies in Williams’ story, the department said.

Then on Nov. 12, Williams, a decorated Navy officer, was arrested and charged with child neglect and giving false information to an officer. The arrest came the same day that Williams was hospitalized after an overdose.

Also on the same day: Remains were found around the same area in Alabama where Williams was originally from. The location was about seven hours from her home in Jacksonville.

On Monday, Waters said he could not reveal the cause of death, citing an active investigation. He added that Williams was still not cooperating.