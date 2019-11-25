Florida
Attention, Black Friday shoppers: A python was just arrested outside a Florida Lowe’s
Bring on your “So, a snake went shopping” jokes.
A large python was discovered slithering outside a Lowe’s Home Improvement in Lake Park, Florida, last week.
In a cheeky tweet Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced the “unusual arrest” Friday of an “approximately 8-foot subject lingering around a parking lot.”
Two pictures show a deputy handling the critter, then, grimacing, and placing it into a bag.
“The trespasser was removed from the premises and taken to a local rescue in Loxahatchee,” continued the post. “We wish this python good luck, but no bond.”
The release ended with the hashtag, “Busted.”
How the python made his way to Lowe’s is unclear, or why. Perhaps he wanted to get an early jump on Black Friday deals.
