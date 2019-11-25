Chinese woman’s bizarre intrusion on Mar-a-Lago ends with sentence of time served

On a spring afternoon, a Chinese businesswoman wearing a gray evening gown was so determined to meet President Donald Trump that she bluffed her way into his private Palm Beach club, saying at first she wanted to go to the pool, but later insisting she was on a mission to attend a gala event at Mar-a-Lago.

Yujing Zhang was let in by the Secret Service and club security staff after they confused her last name with that of a member, but was arrested soon after her mysterious arrival on March 30.

On Monday, the 33-year-old Chinese woman appeared in a Fort Lauderdale federal courtroom, where she was sentenced to eight months behind bars — essentially time served. She had been found guilty in September of entering a restricted area and lying to federal agents about it.

In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Roy Altman rejected a request by the U.S. Attorney’s Office that he sentence her to 18 months.

The sentence, likely to be followed by Zhang’s deportation to China, writes an end to a bizarre court case in which the defendant, a woman with limited English skills and no legal training, represented herself — clumsily and ineffectively, for the most part.

She had fired the public defender’s office, though was still receiving advice on the side.

The federal sentencing guidelines for her convictions on trespassing and lying to federal agents called for a prison term of zero to six months.

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. AP File

But prosecutors argued Zhang should get a longer sentence because she lied over and over again — not just to federal agents but also to a magistrate judge who detained her before trial.

When William Matthewman asked Zhang about her finances during a detention hearing in April, Zhang said under oath that she had only about $5,000 in her Wells Fargo account. But she “neglected to tell” the judge that she wired about $40,000 into an Interactive Brokers account over the past two years, according to prosecutors Rolando Garcia and Michael Sherwin. She also “neglected to tell” the judge that she had about $8,000 in U.S. and Chinese currency in her room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, where she was staying while visiting Mar-a-Lago.

When her detention hearing was over, Matthewman, the magistrate judge, found she was a flight risk and that she was “up to something nefarious” at Trump’s club, which has been a magnet for Chinese, Russian and other foreign business people seeking to meet with the president.

If not sentenced for more than six months, prosecutors argued, “Zhang’s obstructive conduct in lying to the magistrate judge [would] essentially goes unpunished.”

“Not only did Zhang lie to [the magistrate judge] but she also lied to practically everyone she encountered in the United States,” prosecutors wrote in their motion to boost her prison sentence.

Prosecutors argued that Zhang deserved up to one and a half years for another reason: In a similar case, Chinese exchange student Zhao Qianli, 20, was sentenced to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty in February to one count of photographing defense installations at the Naval Air Station in Key West.

In September, Zhang’s fate was sealed when a 12-person federal jury in Fort Lauderdale found her guilty of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago and lying to federal agents about why she was at Trump’s club, capping a strange trial where the enigmatic defendant’s true purpose in coming to the resort was never answered.

The jury reached verdicts after a two-day saga in which federal prosecutors accused Zhang of being so determined to enter the posh club to meet Trump that she lied to Secret Service agents and Mar-a-Lago staff, telling them she wanted to attend a gala event she knew had been canceled before she left China. The text messages on her iPhone 7 showed that Zhang not only had learned the Mar-a-Lago event on the evening of March 30 was off, but also that she had asked the trip organizer for a refund, according to trial evidence.

Zhang, who did not put on a defense, declared her innocence during closing arguments, saying she had a contract to attend a United Nations friendship event between the United States and China at the Mar-a-Lago club.

“I do think I did nothing wrong,” said Zhang, speaking in English. “I did no lying.”

Zhang, who says she is a successful businesswoman from Shanghai, has also been under scrutiny from a federal counterintelligence investigation, although she has not been charged with spying. The secret “national security” investigation — reflected in government evidence that was filed under seal in Zhang’s trespassing case — never came up at trial. That probe, delving into possible Chinese espionage at Mar-a-Lago and elsewhere in South Florida, continues though the trespassing trial is finished.

Trial evidence showed that Zhang bluffed her way past two security checkpoints before she was allowed to enter Mar-a-Lago after noon on March 30. Initially, she told Secret Service agents and club staff that she was going to the pool. Her last name — one of the most common in China — happened to match that of a member, so they let her in. That likely led jurors to debate whether she had in fact been allowed on the premises and had therefore not trespassed.

But when Zhang walked into Mar-a-Lago’s ornate lobby in a long gray evening dress while shooting video with her cellphone, a sharp-eyed receptionist thought she looked suspicious. Zhang breezed past the receptionist, Ariela Grumaz, into a lounge area.

“As soon as she entered the lobby, you could see she was fascinated by the decorations and that’s when I realized she had never been here before,” Grumaz testified.

Federal prosecutors based their case on evidence that Zhang knew she had no reason to enter the president’s club and nonetheless lied her way in. Grumaz, the receptionist, proved their point in her testimony.