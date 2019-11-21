A woman was asked for directions. Then she was kidnapped and robbed, police say.

Boca Raton police released a photo of a van believed to have been used in a kidnapping and robbery Nov. 19, 2019. Boca Raton police

Detectives are investigating a woman’s report that she was kidnapped outside a Boca Raton Publix, driven to an Oakland Park Publix, forced to ask a relative to wire cash to her, then robbed of that cash.

Boca Raton police released a photo of a tan Honda Odyssey that may have been been involved.

According to police, the woman said she was working in the area and took a walk to Publix at 1001 S. Federal Highway around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Another woman, described by police as 45-50 years old and 5-foot-8, stopped the victim and asked her for directions to an attorney’s office.

“She asked if the victim would go with her and provide directions,” police said in a Facebook post. “The victim agreed,” and followed the woman to a van where a man was waiting.

“The victim got into the van and said the male locked the doors and demanded all her money.”

He drove her to a Publix on Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park. Police say the couple forced the victim to go inside and have someone wire her money.

“The woman proceeded to call an out of state relative and had her wire her some money,” police said in the post.

After the money was received, she withdrew it and handed it over to the man and woman, who released her, police said.

The woman then headed to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park substation and told deputies of her ordeal.

Police said the female suspect, who has a heavy build and dirty blonde hair, was wearing blue jeans with rips at the knees, a white shirt and gold hoop earrings.

The man is described as 45-50 years old, 5-foot-2, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, with a V-neck shirt and black pants. He was clean shaven with short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hanley at 561-338-1344.