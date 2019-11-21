When cops pulled over a red light runner, they caught a bigger fish than they thought

Early Monday morning, a Volusia County deputy was out on patrol, watching the streets and looking for law breakers.

Around 3:30 a.m., he saw a car run a red light. The deputy turned on his lights and sirens and pulled over the car.

Inside, he found two 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 12-year-old. All Orlando residents, they lived in Orange County, just to the west of neighboring Volusia.

Trey Anderson, one of the 18-year-olds, gave the deputy a false name, prompting the deputy to tell them to get out the car.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

While patting the teen down for weapons, the deputy discovered a Glock 21 .45 caliber shoved down Anderson’s pant leg, deputies said. It was loaded with 11 rounds and had one round in the chamber.

After searching the car, deputies found several black ski masks and another handgun, which was reported stolen out of Osceola County, two counties away from Volusia, deputies said.

The car itself was discovered to have several bullet holes in it.

Deputies are investigating to see what connections the car or its four occupants may have to any other cases.

Anderson was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and providing false identification to law enforcement. He also was arrested on a Seminole County warrant for violation of probation on two counts of car burglary and two counts of grand theft.

The driver, Leverett Smith, was charged with grand theft firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anderson remains in custody without bond in the Volusia County Branch Jail. Smith was jailed and later released after posting a $3,500 bond.