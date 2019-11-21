An 8th-grader thought had too much homework. So he threatened a school shooting, cops say

Having too much school work is a common complaint by students. One Pasco County eighth grader decided to take matters into his own hands and find a way to get less work. It landed him in handcuffs.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 13-year-old student at Dayspring Academy Secondary school opened his Snapchat and posted two snaps, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

The first was a black background with text that read, “I gonna f------ shoot the damn school it’s full of n---- f------ (homosexual slur).”

The second photo said, “murder on my mind,” which is a popular lyric from the rap song “Murder on Mind” by YNW Melly.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The two posts were seen by parents and students who were riding home on a school bus, deputies said. Parents called the school, who then called authorities.

When deputies spoke to the boy, they say he told them he was hoping it would get him expelled from school becaused “he did not enjoy going to his new school, due to the increased amount of homework.”

He felt school was stupid, deputies said.

The teen also told them that the second picture was from a YouTube rap video he was watching.

Deputies arrested the student took him to a juvenile assessment center.