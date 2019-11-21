2 middle schoolers injured in school bus crash in Florida

Authorities say two Florida junior high school students have been injured in a bus crash.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the Wednesday multi-vehicle crash in Tallahassee involved a school bus carrying 18 students. Officials didn’t immediately release details about what caused the crash.

Leon County Schools spokesman Chris Petley says the Cobb Middle School students were treated at the scene for minor injuries. They were not taken to a hospital.

A replacement bus was set to pick up the students, though some children were picked up by their parents.