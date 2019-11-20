A purse thief was preying on older shoppers at Walmart, cops say. Until one fought back

Attention, Walmart shoppers: You can breathe a little easier now.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a purse-theft suspect on the loose for months is now behind bars.

Sandra Rivera was caught Friday at Walmart after a loss prevention officer observed surveillance video of her nipping a bag from a fellow shopper in the pharmacy aisle.

Sandra Rivera Volusia County Sheriff's Office

According to screenshots of the video posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the victim saw Rivera take her valuables, physically confronted her and got her stuff back. You see her in the photos approaching the suspect, grabbing her by the shoulder and getting up in her face.

The vigilant shopper alerted staff but “was too upset to report the crime,” according to the sheriff’s office.

But the DeLand Walmart had enough goods on Rivera — and so did the sheriff’s office, which has been on the lookout for the 57-year-old suspect since two purse thefts at the store on Oct. 18 and Oct. 22. She is also a suspect in four other pending cases at a Walmart in nearby Orange City.

In the Oct. 18 incident, the victim’s stolen purse contained $1,025 in valuables including a cellphone, miscellaneous gift cards, cash and jewelry.

Rivera was positively identified through still photographs and witness statements, and linked to both of those crimes, deputies say.

Apparently her M.O. has been to ride in an electric cart for the disabled, follow the unsuspecting, sometimes older, victims down the aisle, and remove their purses out of the cart.

Rivera then goes to the next aisle, quickly removes valuables such as cash and gift cards and hides the bag behind other merchandise, according to the sheriff’s office, before moving on to the next victim.

Rivera was charged with two counts of grand theft of less than $5,000, and two counts of possession/receive/retain stolen credit/debit cards for the two reported October thefts.

She remains at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $30,000 bail.

If anyone has information about similar purse thefts, email Detective Weaver at wweaver@vcso.us. If you prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477. You may receive a cash reward (which you can spend at Walmart).

In the same post, the the sheriff’s office advises holiday shoppers to stay “extra vigilant”and keep your valuables close as the gift-giving season gets closer.

“It only takes a moment to become a victim of a criminal looking for the opportunity.”

Commenters also weighed in their own two cents:

”Hold onto your purses, ladies!!”

“That’s why I wear a crossbody and keep it in front of me zipped.”

“Stop becoming a victim of theft!!! Lock your home, lock your car and never leave valuables in plain sight.”

“Be aware of your surroundings while shopping this holiday season. Be safe.”