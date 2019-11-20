Florida

This little pig escaped in Boca Raton, and then made friends with the police

Stuzie the pig escaped from her home Tuesday.
This little pig went to market. But Stuzie the pig made a dash for freedom in Boca Raton.

Maybe it was the cool weather. Or the lure of food.

But it wasn’t long before “pig on the loose” calls started pouring into the Boca Raton Police Department.

Officers quickly found the little black pig. And they even posed with Stuzie before escorting her back home.

Boca Raton helped the tiny pig return home safe and sound. Boca Raton Police Department

“Life’s never a BOAR at BRPD!” the department joked on Facebook. But please “hold the cop jokes.”

