Lady Gaga is coming to South Florida. This is the only way you get to see her

Oprah Winfrey promised “surprise guests” on her upcoming 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour that kicks off Jan. 4 at Sunrise’s BB&T Center.

On Wednesday, the global media giant announced one of her surprise guests for her South Florida motivational tour:

Lady Gaga.

Gaga’s appearance is being billed as a “sit down for an intimate one-on-one conversation.”

But can anyone really imagine that the woman who once wore a meat dress to the MTV Video Music Awards, or who steamed up the Oscars with Bradley Cooper will just “sit down?”

“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” said Winfrey in a release about her 2020 Vision tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined).

The BB&T Center doesn’t have much intel on what Lady Gaga will be doing with Oprah.

“As of now all we know is that Oprah will sit down for an intimate one-on-one conversation with Lady Gaga,” Gabrielle Brown, the BB&T’s senior event marketing coordinator, said in an email to the Miami Herald. “We will send out more details as we get them.”

On Wednesday, Gaga learned she was nominated for a song of the year Grammy for “Always Remember Us This Way,” a track from last year’s “A Star Is Born” soundtrack.

So you know Gaga has plenty of hits to sing if the spirit moves her.

Tickets are running from $90.25 in the upper rows of the BB&T Center to $1,150 near the stage on the Ticketmaster website.

