Remember the shark from ‘Jaws’? His 1,100 pound brother was tracked off Florida Coast

OCEARCH

Florida oceans have had quite the year when it comes to frightful things lurking in the depths. Flesh-eating disease. Red tide. Poop.

And sharks.

Sydney has arrived to add to your watery fears.

Who’s Sydney?

Not the actual shark from “Jaws” but the same type. He’s a 1,124-pound great white shark lurking off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, also known as the “shark bite capital of the world.”

OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that does research on great white sharks and other large predators, is tracking Sydney along with over 50 marine animals all over the world.

Sydney, an adult male who’s 12 feet, 2 inches long, has traveled a long distance since he was first tagged near Nova Scotia in early September.

Sydney weighs 1,124 pounds and is 12 feet 2 inches long. Robert Snow OCEARCH

In a little over 100 days, he’s traveled 1,744 miles to enjoy Florida waters.

OCEARCH says that the annual winter migration for great white sharks is underway. They suspect that all great whites use the Northwest Atlantic Shared Foraging area, which includes the Georgia, Carolina and Florida coasts.

This region stretching from about Cape Canaveral to Cape Hatteras is what we refer to as the NASFA region, which stands for Northwest Atlantic Shared Foraging area. We suspect nearly all white sharks in the NW Atlantic utilize it during the winter. https://t.co/nifVALh1RZ — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) November 20, 2019

Sydney isn’t the only great white near the Florida Coast, a less chunky shark is out at sea near St. Augustine Beach.

Weighing in at 874 pounds and 11 feet 8 inches long, Ferg also traveled over 1,600 miles to get to Florida from Nova Scotia.

Ferg is an adult male great white shark weighing in at 874 pounds and 11 feet 8 inches long. Robert Snow OCEARCH

While sharks are a scary thought, there is nothing to be scared about when it comes to Ferg and Sydney. Both sharks are well out at sea and miles away from any actual beaches.

But that doesn’t mean you can rest easy while at the beach. At least five people have been chomped by a shark at New Smyrna Beach.

If these numbers and facts have given you a little scare, don’t worry. The chances of getting bitten are low.

Although it may seem like a rise in attacks, they have been decreasing in the last few years, said Tyler Bowling, the University of Florida’s Program for Shark Research manager. Last year, Volusia County saw four unprovoked shark attacks — in 2017 there were nine, Bowling said.

Still thinking of swimming in Florida waters?

Wear water shoes to avoid scratches, swim in groups, don’t overly splash or horse around, and keep aware of your surroundings.