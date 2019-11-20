The CVS pharmacy tech paid for the prescription. Here’s why she’s criminally charged

Miami Herald

A CVS pharmacy technician faces criminal charges after she used a prescription glitch to illegally get her hands on a bottle of pain medication, police say.

Along with the charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, 30-year-old Jacksonville resident Jacqueline Baillargeon got her registered pharmacy technician license hit with an emergency suspension order (ESO) from the Florida Department of Health on Monday.

According to the arrest affidavit and the ESO, on June 20, “H.E.” came into the CVS at 9509 San Jose Blvd. to fill a 42-tablet prescription for hydrocodone/APAP, a pain medication combining hydrocodone and acetaminophen (brand name: Tylenol). Baillargeon told H.E. the prescription wasn’t in the computer system yet.

H.E. returned later with a paper prescription from his doctor’s office. By this point, however, the prescription reached the CVS pharmacy computer. H.E. gave Baillargeon the paper prescription to tear up and trash.

But, the documents say, Baillargeon didn’t. She took it to the CVS at 11264 Beach Blvd., 13 miles from her CVS, had it filled and paid for it.

When questioned about this on Aug. 12 by CVS Loss Prevention, the arrest affidavit says, Baillargeon wrote a statement that claimed she was filling the prescription for a longtime friend named “Ed” (no last name). On Aug. 20, she told the loss prevention investigator that the hard copy of the prescription “was given to me by a patient at another location.”

She was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 19 and posted $5,003 bond four hours later.