An SUV crashed into a Florida daycare, and three children had to be airlifted

Two toddlers and a baby were airlifted to the hospital after an SUV slammed into a home daycare in Lakeland.

Lakeland Fire Resuce said an “elderly” woman crashed the SUV into the home’s converted garage-turned daycare late Tuesday afternoon.

The Lewis Family daycare is registered with the Department of Children and Families, according to Bay News 9.

Four children were reportedly inside the home at the time. Three of them were struck. One of them was trapped under the car and had to be rescued, according to a fire rescue spokeswoman.

They were taken by helicopter to Lakeland Regional Hospital.

Two of the injured children are 2 years old. The other child is 8 months old, according to Fox4.

As of Wednesday morning, one of the children was in critical condition.

The driver, who lives at the home, was taken to the hospital as a precaution because she was “experiencing serious distress” and is in stable condition, the spokeswoman said. It’s unclear if the driver is the owner of the daycare.