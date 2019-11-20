Beaten and terrified, rescued Guatemalan circus tigers headed to safety in Florida

It’s not your typical Thanksgiving story, but rescuers involved in Operation Liberty from Animal Defenders International are indeed thankful that rescued circus tigers from Guatemala will soon have safe haven in Florida.

A total of 15 tigers and six lions have been rescued from circuses in Guatemala and three tigers will soon call Big Cat Rescue in Tampa their forever home.

Guatemala banned the use of animals in circuses more than two years ago and the government invited ADI to help enforce the law, as the London-based organization has had similar successes in Bolivia, Colombia and Peru.

Big Cat Rescue will receive three adult tigers — 9-year-olds Max and Simba, as well as Kimba, a 2-year-old.

The three tigers were rescued from Circo Hermanos Ponce in June 2018 and the circus workers were none too pleased about giving up the animals. ADI had to step in to stop the workers from severely beating and terrifying Kimba.

“The 18-month-old (at the time) was so terrified that the veterinary team had to medicate him,” a press release states. “Meanwhile, the ADI rescue team endured verbal abuse and intimidation, theft of their tools, and a circus worker exposing himself.”

Three other tigers, including two cubs, were rescued from that circus. The remaining big cats will be relocated to ADI’s Wildlife Sanctuary in South Africa.

“Max, Simba and Kimba are going home for Thanksgiving and we couldn’t be happier for them,” said Jan Creamer, president of ADI. “Animal Defenders International is hugely grateful to Big Cat Rescue for giving our rescued tiger trio the happy ending they deserve, in their forever home.”

The tigers will enjoy their own spacious, natural enclosure with a freshwater pool for swimming, trees, soft grass, foliage, dens and large platforms. Their stay will include medical and dental care, nutrition and mentally stimulating and fun enrichment treats at least twice a week, according to Big Cat Rescue.

“Big Cat Rescue is thrilled to become the permanent forever home for these three former Guatemalan circus tigers,” said Big Cat Rescue founder and CEO Carole Baskin. “Big cats should not be forced to perform tricks and unnatural behaviors in circuses. We applaud Guatemala for banning wild animals in circuses and look forward to the day when all countries have ended this cruel, inhumane practice.”

The tigers will arrive in Miami in the morning of Nov. 25 and are expected to arrive in Tampa later that afternoon.