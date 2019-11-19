His girlfriend found video of him molesting her sister. Cops found worse. He got 55 years

A Hollywood man who went to sleep last January with a longtime girlfriend and an infant daughter will wake up this January in federal prison after he was sentenced Tuesday to 55 years for child pornography possession and production.

In some of the child pornography by Colin McLean, 29: his girlfriend’s 7-year-old sister and his own infant daughter.

McLean pleaded guilty to two counts of making child pornography and one count of child pornography possession. He’ll have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence — 46 years and nine months — before he’ll be eligible for parole.

McLean’s admission of facts says while he slept, last January, his girlfriend (referred to here as “GF”) went through his phone and found 30 pictures of nude girls 7 to 12 years old. GF continued through the phone and found a video with a blanket and couch she recognized as hers.

Her sister appeared next. GF woke up McLean who “immediately began to apologize and beg for forgiveness.”

GF went to the Hollywood police station on Jan. 18. When police got to McLean’s phone, they found photos of him attempting to have sex with his 3-month-old daughter.

McLean was arrested Jan. 23.